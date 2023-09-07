LTO: Driver’s licenses that expired from April 3 this year are valid until April 2, 2024

Here’s an update on the driver’s license validity extension promised by Land Transportation Office (LTO): The agency confirms a one-year extension for driver’s licenses that expired beginning April 3 this year as processing of new license cards remains on hold.

In an interview with CNN Philippines program The Source on September 7, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said: “We wanted to find a way in order for the public not to be inconvenienced by this delay, and so we agreed with Congress [that] those driver’s licenses which are expiring or have expired from April 3, 2023, until April 1, 2024, they are deemed extended until April 2, 2024.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here’s how the MMDA plans to ease worsening rush-hour traffic on Katipunan Avenue

These toll plazas will be part of the cashless toll collection dry run beginning September 8

All driver’s license types are covered by the extension. “[The motorists] don’t have to come to the LTO,” Mendoza continued. “I just signed the memorandum on this matter, and we will inform the various enforcer groups—MMDA, PNP, local government units—of this automatic extension.

“So there’s no need to even stamp an extension validity at the back of their official receipts. All they will have to show is the memo, which we will already widely disseminate starting today.” (Mendoza’s statement on the extension starts at 1:42 in the video below).

The LTO head was pertaining to the proposed stamping of driver’s license official receipts as discussed during a Congress briefing on September 4, among other temporary solutions to deal with the suspended driver’s license processing. As of this writing, a copy of the memorandum for the one-year validity extension has not been published on the agency’s website or social media accounts.

The processing of driver’s licenses has been put on hold since August after the LTO’s card supply agreement came under a temporary restraining order (TRO). The Quezon City Regional Trial Court issued the order after a losing bidder complained that the contract was awarded to another company that had offered a higher price per piece to supply the license cards.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

Mendoza expects to get an update on the case within the week, but he explained that the one-year extension gives the court ample time to decide on the case and allows the LTO to “come up with backup plans in the event that we really do not have the cards to distribute to our motorists.”

He also said the public will be updated when license cards become available so that they can claim their actual driver’s licenses (for those who were issued temporary copies upon renewal) or finally have their licenses renewed. “Of course we will give them ample time to do this so there will be no need to rush to the LTO,” Mendoza assured.