These toll plazas will be part of the cashless toll collection dry run beginning September 8

Almost a week into the dry run of the cashless tollway system, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has released the second batch of toll plazas that will be participating in this two-month scheme. These toll plazas—all at expressways using Autosweep RFID—will begin collecting toll fees via RFID payments only beginning September 8.

For easier reference, we have listed below all toll plazas taking part in the dry run. The new additions are boldfaced. For everything you need to know about the cashless toll collection dry run, click here.

Tollways that use Autosweep

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

1) NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)

NAIA Main Alpha

NAIAX Road B (effective September 8)

2) Skyway Stage 1 and 2

Nichols entry

Nichols exit

C5 entry

C5 exit

Merville toll plaza (effective September 8)

Sucat southbound exit (effective September 8)

Sucat northbound exit (effective September 8)

Bicutan southbound exit (effective September 8)

Bicutan northbound exit (effective September 8)

3) Skyway Stage 3

Del Monte Northbound Alpha

Buendia northbound entry (effective September 8)

Plaza Dilao toll plaza (effective September 8)

Quezon Avenue southbound entry (effective September 8)

4) South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

Mamplasan northbound

Silangan southbound

Eton southbound (effective September 8)

Eton northbound (effective September 8)

Cabuyao southound entry (effective September 8)

Alabang southbound (effective September 8)

Alabang northbound (effective September 8)

Batino southbound exit (effective September 8)

Calamba Turbina A northbound entry (effective September 8)

9) STAR Tollway

Tanauan northbound entry

Santo Tomas northound entry (effective September 8)

10) Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX)

11) Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX)

Victoria

Anao toll plaza (effective September 8)

Pura toll plaza (effective September 8)

Pozzorubio toll plaza (effective September 8)

Tollways that use Easytrip RFID

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

1) North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

Ciudad de Victoria northbound

Ciudad de Victoria southbound

Santa Rita northbound

Pulilan northbound

Pulilan southbound

San Simon northbound

Mexico

Dau southbound

2) Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)

Dolores

Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX)

3) Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX)

Technopark toll plaza

Laguna Boulevard A toll plaza

4) Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) C5 South Link

Taguig toll plaza

Merville toll plaza

