These toll plazas will be part of the cashless toll collection dry run beginning September 8

Almost a week into the dry run of the cashless tollway system, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has released the second batch of toll plazas that will be participating in this two-month scheme. These toll plazas—all at expressways using Autosweep RFID—will begin collecting toll fees via RFID payments only beginning September 8.
For easier reference, we have listed below all toll plazas taking part in the dry run. The new additions are boldfaced. For everything you need to know about the cashless toll collection dry run, click here.
Tollways that use Autosweep
1) NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)
- NAIA Main Alpha
- NAIAX Road B (effective September 8)
2) Skyway Stage 1 and 2
- Nichols entry
- Nichols exit
- C5 entry
- C5 exit
- Merville toll plaza (effective September 8)
- Sucat southbound exit (effective September 8)
- Sucat northbound exit (effective September 8)
- Bicutan southbound exit (effective September 8)
- Bicutan northbound exit (effective September 8)
3) Skyway Stage 3
- Del Monte Northbound Alpha
- Buendia northbound entry (effective September 8)
- Plaza Dilao toll plaza (effective September 8)
- Quezon Avenue southbound entry (effective September 8)
4) South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)
- Mamplasan northbound
- Silangan southbound
- Eton southbound (effective September 8)
- Eton northbound (effective September 8)
- Cabuyao southound entry (effective September 8)
- Alabang southbound (effective September 8)
- Alabang northbound (effective September 8)
- Batino southbound exit (effective September 8)
- Calamba Turbina A northbound entry (effective September 8)
9) STAR Tollway
- Tanauan northbound entry
- Santo Tomas northound entry (effective September 8)
10) Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX)
11) Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX)
- Victoria
- Anao toll plaza (effective September 8)
- Pura toll plaza (effective September 8)
- Pozzorubio toll plaza (effective September 8)
Tollways that use Easytrip RFID
1) North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)
- Ciudad de Victoria northbound
- Ciudad de Victoria southbound
- Santa Rita northbound
- Pulilan northbound
- Pulilan southbound
- San Simon northbound
- Mexico
- Dau southbound
2) Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)
- Dolores
- Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX)
3) Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX)
- Technopark toll plaza
- Laguna Boulevard A toll plaza
4) Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) C5 South Link
- Taguig toll plaza
- Merville toll plaza
