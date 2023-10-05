Driver’s licenses that expired in April 2023 must be renewed on or before November 6

After extending the validity of expired or expiring driver’s licenses earlier this year until April 2, 2024, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) now says it has enough stock of plastic cards and will thus be removing the automatic validity extension.

In a social media post, the agency released a new schedule for driver’s license renewals based on the month of expiry. Licenses that expired in April 2023, for instance, must be renewed anytime from October 6 to 31, 2023, according to the post.

But in a press briefing earlier today, October 5, LTO chief Atty Vigor Mendoza II said that motorists whose licenses expired in April this year have until November 6 to renew without penalties.

“Yung mga driver’s license na nag-expire ng April 1 to 30, 2023, binibigyan natin sila hanggang November 6 of this year para i-renew na nila yung kanilang lisensya,” Mendoza said. “Meron na tayong sapat na plastic cards para mai-issue po sa kanila.

“Kung nabayaran na nila ito nung nakaraan tapos paper license lang ang nakuha nila, all they have to do is go back to the district office or LTO office kung saan sila nagbayad at ipresenta nila ang kanilang official receipt na nagpapatunay na binayaran na nila yung lisensya nila para ma-issue na lang yung kanilang driver’s license cards.

Beyond November 6, Mendoza said that these licenses will be considered expired, and motorists will be charged penalties for late renewal.

For driver’s licenses that expired in succeeding months, here is the schedule of renewal:

LTO adjusted schedule of driver’s license renewals

Driver’s licenses that expired from April 1 to 30, 2023 – renew within October 6 to November 6, 2023 Driver’s licenses that expired from May 1 to 31, 2023 – renew within November 1 to 30, 2023 Driver’s licenses that expired from June 1 to 30, 2023 – renew within December 1 to 31, 2023 Driver’s licenses that expired from July 1 to 31, 2023 – renew within January 1 to 31, 2024 Driver’s licenses that expired from August 1 to 31, 2023 – renew within February 1 to 28, 2024 Driver’s licenses that expired from September to 31, 2023 – renew within March 1 to 31, 2024

