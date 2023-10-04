‘Bawal ba talaga?’ asks driver caught two days in a row in EDSA Busway

Here’s the EDSA Busway violator’s version of the saying, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” But well, we really hope this guy never succeeds in passing through the bus lane without an apprehension.

During an EDSA Busway operation conducted by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), traffic enforcers flagged down a driver in a Hyundai Staria—and it turns out to be the exact same person and vehicle they caught for the same violation the day before.

“Kahapon, nahuli ka na namin, di ba?” he was asked.

His reply: “Bawal ba talaga?”

“Bawal, kaya nga kahapon nahuli ka na namin eh!”

EDSA Busway violator gets apprehended on two consecutive days

The Staria’s appearance is always likened to that of a spacecraft or some sort of time-traveling machine. Maybe this Staria driver has been to some alternate universe where private vehicles can legally use the EDSA Busway.

This incident shows that just when you think you’ve seen the most absurd situation and heard the unlikeliest excuse in the MMDA’s EDSA Busway ops, yet another contender will come and join the fray. Still, the fake Department of Health van that turned out to be a colorum vehicle being driven by an alleged MMDA officer remains unbeaten—and no, we don’t mean that as a challenge for traffic violators out there to try and beat. Stay out of the bus lane, guys.