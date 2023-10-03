LTO hunting down taxi that blocked EDSA Busway during recent flash flood

Remember the flash flood that submerged parts of Metro Manila on September 23? The northbound stretch of EDSA near Camp Aguinaldo was one of the areas that went under, but there was a point where buses could have still passed through, if not for a taxi blocking the EDSA Busway.

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza II has now ordered the National Capital Region division of the agency to identify the operator and the driver of the said taxi as it moves to enforce traffic regulations along the EDSA Busway.

Mendoza said he has deployed additional personnel in some areas of the EDSA Bus Carousel “amid rampant violations of erring motorists.” It will be working with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to keep unauthorized vehicles out of the bus lane.

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

“Nagiging bisyo na ng ilang mga abusadong motorista ang paggamit ng EDSA Bus Carousel,” Mendoza said. “We recognize the limited manpower of the MMDA to strictly enforce, and while the LTO has the same problem, we will tap some of our enforcers to reinforce our brothers in the MMDA in keeping an eye on the EDSA Bus Carousel.”

Aside from the Busway-blocking taxi, the LTO is also investigating an incident involving a motorist and an MMDA traffic enforcer on September 21. Trying to avoid apprehension, the motorist nearly hit the enforcer.

“Tinitiyak din natin ang agarang aksyon ng inyong LTO upang maparusahan ang mga mahuhuling motorista na gagamit ng EDSA Bus Carousel,” Mendoza added.