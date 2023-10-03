Insurance commissioner: No need for CTPL if you have comprehensive insurance

If you’ve ever been compelled to purchase compulsory third-party liability (CTPL) insurance to renew your vehicle registration despite having a comprehensive insurance policy, let’s set the record straight: You don’t need the former if you already have the latter.

That might seem like a no-brainer, but it appears some frontliners of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) need reminding.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, the matter was clarified during a Senate committee hearing on October 2 by Senator Raffy Tulfo and Insurance commissioner Atty. Reynaldo Regalado. Tulfo had in fact raised the issue a number of times this year, and Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation reiterated in June that if your comprehensive insurance policy also has TPL coverage, as is usually the case, then there’s no need to purchase the latter separately.

“If [the LTO] are doing the right thing, [the vehicle owner should not be charged with TPL,” Regalado told the Senate, adding, “The problem is on the [LTO frontline]” and saying that he has arranged a meeting with the LTO to conduct a refresher on vehicle insurance policies.

This refresher will include assessment, because LTO frontliners will need to be sure that a comprehensive insurance policy has the required TPL coverage .