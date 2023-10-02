New Katipunan Avenue southbound zipper lane dry run now in effect

Around two weeks ago, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Quezon City local government began the two-week dry run of the Katipunan Avenue northbound zipper lane. This traffic scheme is currently being implemented on weekday mornings from 6:30am to 8am, and is open only to northbound vehicles heading to Miriam College and beyond, toward the direction of Commonwealth Avenue.

Now, the MMDA and the Quezon City local government has announced a new zipper lane on Katipunan Avenue, this time in the southbound direction.

The two-week dry run of the Katipunan Avenue southbound zipper lane kicked off on October 2, 2023. Like the northbound scheme, it is open on weekdays from 6:30am to 8am, except on holidays.

The entrance to the zupper lane is the U-turn slot in front of Mercury Drug at UP Town Center. There are two exits: The first exit is in front of La Vista Subdivision for those heading to Miriam College via Gate 5 and Gate 6 along Mangyan Road. The second is in front of Gate 3 of Miriam College along Katipunan Avenue.

Directional signage and traffic enforcers from the MMDA and the local government will help guide vehicles during the zipper lane implementation.

Katipunan Avenue southbound zipper lane

PHOTO BY Quezon City Government on Facebook

According to MMDA traffic data as of August 2023, an average of 2,757 vehicles travel northbound (toward Commonwealth) from 7am to 8am, while there are 6,636 vehicles traveling on the southbound side (toward Aurora Avenue) during the same period.

“Layon ng bagong Zipper Lane na mabawasan ang volume ng sasakyan tuwing umaga sa Katipunan southbound sa may tapat ng Miriam College, sa pamamagitan ng nasabing Zipper Lane na maaaring gamitin ng mga sasakyang patungong Miriam College,” the Quezon City local government said in a social media post.

Quezon City traffic advisory on Katipunan Avenue southbound zipper lane: