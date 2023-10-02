The all-new Honda Civic Type R is finally in Gran Turismo 7

It’s been a while since we mentioned anything about Gran Turismo 7. That said, the last update was rather fun with the inclusion of the Toyota Hiace HiMedic. We think the in-game livery story is flooded with UV Express-themed vans by now.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

But now, there’s yet another update and it’s not as silly as the last one. That said, it’s the addition of one of the hottest cars of 2023 that’s got us all excited about it. Yes folks, the all-new Honda Civic Type R is finally in the game. That makes Gran Turismo one of the first simcade racing games to feature the hot hatch.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Full list: RFID-only toll plazas as of October 1

Say hello to the all-new BMW R1300 GS

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

Of course, the specs are identical to that in the real-life version. However, the version used in the game is the Japanese/European specification, so there’s more power under the (virtual) hood. So instead of 315hp, the virtual Type R packs 325hp. Torque is retained at 420Nm.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

It’s a tad less expensive compared to the real deal too. All you’ll need is about 50,000 in-game credits to buy the car. Knowing Gran Turismo’s post-race prizes, you can have that car in no time.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

But if the FL5 Type R is a little too new for your liking, there’s an extensively modded Honda Civic EG6 up for grabs too. To be specific, it’s the Garage RCR Civic that won the Gran Turismo Award at SEMA 2017. If you think it’s just some blacked-out Civic hatch with fat fenders, then you’re vastly underestimating this car.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

That widebody kid comes courtesy of Rocket Bunny, and it has an extensively modified suspension system. The front splitter and massive rear wing mean business, and we’re not even at the main highlight of the built. Garage RCR shoved a turbocharged K20 under the hood of the tiny EG and even gave it a sequential gearbox.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

And for those who think that’s too much Honda content in one update, balance is restored by Mazda. The Mazda 3 hatch made its appearance in game a couple of updates ago, but there’s a new version this time around.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

Dubbed the Group 4 model, it’s not exactly based on a real racing series. However, it can be comparable to the TCR versions of the Mazda 3 hatch that compete in various touring car leagues worldwide. If you look at the real deal, the virtual Group 4 car nails the TCR car’s front splitter, low stance, stripped-out interior, and massive wing.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

All in all, it’s been a bit of a hatch-fest for this update of Gran Turismo 7. We’re not complaining, of course, and we’d love to see even more in-game soon.