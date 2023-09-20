Two-week dry run of Katipunan Avenue northbound zipper lane begins on September 21

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is looking into measures to ease rush-hour traffic congestion on Katipunan Avenue. The agency will now try out a new traffic scheme on the thoroughfare, so if this is along your regular route, take note.

Beginning September 21, 2023, the MMDA and the Quezon City local government will implement a two-week dry run of the Katipunan Avenue northbound zipper lane. It will be open on weekdays during morning rush hour, from 6:30am to 8am, except on holidays.

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

Only northbound vehicles heading to Miriam College and beyond (toward the direction of Commonwealth Avenue) are allowed to use the zipper lane. The entrance is at the opening of the center island near Ateneo de Manila University’s Gate 2, and the exit is at the intersection in front of Gate 3. Vehicles exiting the zipper lane must proceed northbound and are not allowed to turn right into Gate 3.

Directional signage and traffic enforcers from the MMDA and the local government will help guide vehicles during the zipper lane implementation.

PHOTO BY Quezon City Government on Facebook

Earlier this month, the MMDA said that an average of 2,757 vehicles travel northbound (toward Commonwealth) from 7am to 8am, while there are 6,636 vehicles traveling on the southbound side (toward Aurora Avenue) during the same period. The bottleneck on the southbound side tends to ease after the intersection in front of Ateneo Gate 3, where left-turning vehicles going to the school sometimes occupy up to three lanes and block the progress of vehicles heading straight.

“The objective of the zipper lane is to utilize the excess capacity of the southbound direction of Katipunan Avenue after the intersection in front of Ateneo Gate 3,” the MMDA said.

Well, let’s see if this does improve traffic congestion in the area.

Quezon City traffic advisory on Katipunan Avenue zipper lane: