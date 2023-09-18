Helmetless rider caught by MMDA leaves his wife and bike with enforcers

When an erring motorist gets ticketed, there are various scenarios that could ensue. A verbal altercation between said motorist and enforcers is a common example. Some people would try to plead innocent and ask for consideration. Others, meanwhile, would just straight up leave.

The folks who leave the scene immediately upon apprehension are usually those who have little to nothing to lose. They could be using an old, worn-out bike without registration that, chances are, isn’t even theirs to begin with. But that isn’t always the case, as with this guy who left not just his motorcycle with the authorities when he got flagged down—he left his wife who was riding pillion, too.

Super Radyo DZBB 594kHz recently shared a video of a lady holding a motorcycle and screaming at New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija. We’re not sure about what the full story is here, really, but the caption says the woman was left behind by her husband after the latter was caught operating a motorcycle without a license. Judging by this and the post that followed, the couple was initially flagged down for riding without helmets.

Fortunately, Super Radyo did share updates that the husband eventually went back for his missus and his motorcycle, but not after supposedly going back for his driver’s license first from who knows where. Technically, that isn’t allowed, so the rider could be facing even more tickets here, but we’re just not sure how the MMDA handled the situation. Nebrija did give away free helmets to the couple, but we’re sure the man also has some traffic violation tickets to go along with that.

Update: Rder caught without a helmet comes back for his wife

At the end of the day, we’re just glad this got resolved somewhat diplomatically. Having said that, we still wish good luck to this brave soul who left his wife (and his bike) with the MMDA...