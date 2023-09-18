Size comparo: How big is the 2024 Toyota Hilux GR-S versus the Ford Ranger Raptor?

When Toyota Motor Philippines first introduced the Hilux GR-S back in 2021, it really was more of a cosmetic package with a few GR bits. But for 2024, Toyota has transformed the Hilux GR-S into something worthy of the Gazoo Racing badge. For this comparison we’ll pit the new and improved Hilux GR-S against its closest rival, the Ranger Raptor. Let the battle begin!

The 2024 Hilux GR-S measures 5,320mm long, 2,020mm wide, and 1,880mm tall, this makes it 61mm shorter, 8mm narrower, and 42mm lower than the Ranger Raptor. The Toyota pickup rides on a 3085mm wheelbase, which is 185mm less between the axles than its Ford rival. While both pickups come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, the Hilux GR-S is shod with 265/65 R17 tires that have a diameter of 30.56 inches, the Ranger Raptor on the other hand rolls on 285/70 R17 tires that have a diameter of 32.71 inches. The Ford pickup rolls on rubber taller by 2.15 inches.



What about the ground clearance for the two pickups? These figures are not stated in the local specs-sheets, so we’ll be using figures from similar overseas models. The Hilux GR-S has a 247mm ground clearance, which makes it 25mm less than the Ranger Raptor.

Fun fact: The Hilux GR-S with the shark fin antenna (like the PH-spec variant) is 50mm taller than the ones with the bee sting antenna.

Here’s a little refresher on the Hilux GR-S and Ranger Raptor. The 2024 Hilux GR-S is now powered by a 2.8-liter turbodiesel mill which pumps out 221hp and 550Nm of torque, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel unit which puts out 207hp and 500Nm of torque. The Toyota comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, its Ford rival gets a ten-speed auto. Both pickups feature wide tracks and upgraded suspension.

The Hilux GR-S comes with monotube shock absorbers all around and retains the rear leaf springs, the Ranger Raptor on the other hand is equipped with 2.5-inch Fox shocks on all corners and features a coilover rigid axle rear suspension with a Watt’s linkage. The new Hilux GR-S draws inspiration from the GR Hilux Dakar Rally Truck, while the Ranger Raptor gets its inspiration from Baja race trucks. It’s interesting to note, that a mildly modified gasoline variant of the Ranger Raptor completed the Baja 1000 in late 2022.

Has Toyota finally created the ultimate Raptor beater? Let us know what you think in the comments.

