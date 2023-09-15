Traffic enforcers catch fake DOH van being driven in EDSA Busway by...an MMDA enforcer

How about that: Traffic personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are expected to enforce the rules and regulations of the road, but that wasn’t entirely the here.

Let’s start with the big one. According to a report by Interaksyon, a van posing as a Department of Health (DOH) vehicle was apprehended in the EDSA Busway earlier today, September 15. On its front end was a sticker stating the vehicle was supposedly part of the COVID-19 Task Force of the agency’s Calabarzon regional office fleet...but peel that off and there’s an Araneta City sticker underneath.

Still with us? Good, because it doesn’t end there: Turns out the van was actually a colorum vehicle shuttling passengers to Santa Rosa, Laguna—and it was being driven by an alleged MMDA traffic enforcer, no less.

Check out the video posted by News5 correspondent Gerard de la Peña on X (formerly Twitter):

Van posing as DOH vehicle caught in EDSA Busway

De la Peña added that the vehicle was impounded, while the driver was issued a ticket and is now being investigated by the MMDA.

Also today, yet another MMDA traffic aide riding a motorcycle in the EDSA Busway was flagged down by Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) personnel. His reason for being in the bus lane? He was late for work.

Watch the clip of the apprehension posted by ABS-CBN journalist Jacque Manabat on X:

MMDA enforcer caught in EDSA Busway

Manabat also posted a video of MMDA chairman Romando Artes commenting on the apprehensions.

“Lagi naman nating ni-re-remind ang ating mga tauhan na bilang tagapagpatupad ng batas ng traffic, ay dapat kami yung nag-li-lead by example at hindi kami yung nangunguna sa pag-violate,” said the official. “So, hindi po natin tino-tolerate yung mga ganyang pangyayari.

“Asahan po ninyo na yan ay iimbestigahan namin, at yung kaukulang parusa ay ating ipapataw.”