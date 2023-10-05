Atoy Llave has turned the Toyota Lite Ace into a legit minivan

Remember the Toyota Lite Ace van that Atoy Customs did a few months ago? Well, there’s another van that the shop did, and boy is it a looker. Not only did they add seats at the back, it’s been given a look that makes it less than a utility vehicle and more like a legit minivan.

But first, why did Atoy Llave and his crew do this build? Well, the local version of the Lite Ace isn’t what anyone would call family friendly. For starters, there are no seats at the back, and there are no windows too. Rear air conditioning? Forget about it.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Watch: The BMW R1250 GSA Trophy remains one of the top dogs in its segment

Review: 2023 Honda HR-V V Turbo

The thing is, the Lite Ace is an excellent blank canvas for any custom job. All the space at the back opens up a whole load of possibilities, and the van itself is ripe for various sticker (in this case, vinyl) jobs. That’s exactly what Atoy Llave and co. did to the van.

So, what’s different with this van? Well, there are a pair of captain chairs in the second row, and there’s even a third row for good measure. That effectively makes this Lite Ace a six-seater. There are seatbelts too, so everyone is safe on board. Atoy Customs didn’t just put those seats for the sake of it.

If you’re wondering if the van can handle it, you should know that it has a payload capacity of 790kg. Even if you load it up with six passengers weighing 80kg each, it’s still under the maximum rating. Of course, don’t expect it to be a fast van.

PHOTO BY Atoy Customs

You might have also noticed the windows on this particular Lite Ace. Llave says adding those windows required additional research and development to make it as strong as possible. It uses double mold construction to maintain rigidity, along with giving the frames extra strength. Those windows have been a labor of love for the build team with Llave saying it took over half a year to develop.

This being Atoy Customs, the rest interior gets a bit of an upgrade too. There are now trims on the sliding doors, and even the lower half of the cabin gets more presentable panels. Rear passengers don’t have to sweat it out as the van also has air-conditioning back there. Outside, the sticker job covers most of the lower half of the body, and there’s a tailgate spoiler for a bit of flair.

PHOTO BY Atoy Customs

So, how much for the whole package? It will set you back P300,000. That said, Llave says you can mix and match the parts you want for more personalization. You can do away with the stripes, or just add the pair of captain chairs without the third row. The choice is all up to the customers.

Curious? Here are the prices for some of the mods fitted to the van:

Window Frame – P46,000

Body Sticker - P50,000

Spoiler – P8,000

Carpet – P15,000

Third-row – 50,000

Captain seats – P100,000

Rear AC - P40,000