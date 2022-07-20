This is what the Kamuning Flyover looks like following a month-long closure and repairs

Yes, the month-long Kamuning Flyover closure in Quezon City was a major inconvenience to motorists—but authorities didn’t close an entire side of the bridge just for the sake of it. If you’ll recall, “large potholes and cracks” were spotted in mid-June, which resulted in emergency repairs.

Well, if everything goes as planned, the structure will finally reopen to motorists at 5pm on July 23. That’s Saturday, in case you can’t be bothered to check your calendar.

Planning to drive over the newly repaired piece of infrastructure when it reopens? Then you’ll be able to see up close just how extensive the repairs the structure underwent were.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr’s proposed P4.5-B automated fare-collection system will accept debit, credit cards

Why Filipinos should stop settling for the sad state of PH public transportation

Images shared by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on social media ahead of the flyover’s reopening show that a large portion of the structure has been refurbished, complete with newly painted road markings. By the looks of things, authorities should be able to meet their July 23 opening date.

Continue reading below ↓

To be honest, with the way initial reports of damage on the structure came out, we expected the Kamuning Flyover to be unusable for longer. How big of an impact with its reopening be on your daily commute?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Photos of the newly-repaired Kamuning Flyover

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.