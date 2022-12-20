Lalamove issues reminder: We’re not licensed to transport people

Looks like the public transport situation in Metro Manila this Christmas season is forcing people to come up with desperate measures to get a ride to their destination. Can you really blame them? Everywhere you look on the road network, you see lines—whether of vehicles stuck in traffic or people waiting for rides.

Earlier today, Logistics service provider Lalamove had to issue the following reminder: “Lalamove is not licensed to transport people.”

It makes you wonder how many users of the service have tried to book themselves as parcels for delivery for the company to send out this statement.

“Transport of people not allowed,” it reads.

“Please be informed that our accredited delivery vehicles are not licensed to transport people, only items for delivery. Our Lalamove Bossings have the right to refuse since this is illegal and is not allowed on our platform.

“Let us help each other by allowing our partner drivers to focus on fulfilling your Christmas rush deliveries.”

Last week, the MMDA warned motorists to expect even heavier traffic on EDSA in the coming days, estimating a 10% increase in vehicular volume on the thoroughfare due to the Christmas rush. The agency said that as of late November, around 417,000 vehicles pass through EDSA every day.

And that’s just EDSA. Pretty much everywhere else in the metro these days, you have to deal with gridlock.

What’s the longest you’ve had to wait lately before catching a ride to your destination?

