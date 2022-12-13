MMDA: Expect even heavier traffic on EDSA in the coming days

Do you find traffic worse now? We’re dead smack in the middle of the 2022 holiday traffic rush, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Apparently, though, the traffic situation might not even be at its worst yet.

During a Laging Handa interview held yesterday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that while it has measures in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, motorists should expect things to slow down even further in the coming days.

“As of November 24, 2022 po na sa 417,000 sasakyan na po ang dumadaloy sa EDSA every day. We will have a count po this Thursday, pero in light of the increase in number po dahil sa holiday rush, may traffic mitigating measures naman po ang MMDA,” agency spokesperson Melissa Carunungan said, citing road clearing operations along Metro Manila’s Mabuhay lanes as an example.

“Bago po sa Christmas rush halos pareho lang po ang vehicular volume along EDSA. Pero po dahil sa Christmas rush, may increase po at inaasahan namin na around 10% increase po in the coming days po.”

Right now, the MMDA estimates that the flow of traffic on EDSA is averaging 16kph. It might not sound like much, but that speed is actually better than the pre-pandemic average of 11kph.

So, brace yourselves, people—at least if you plan on routinely passing through EDSA for the rest of the holidays.

