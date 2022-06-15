Lamborghini has produced its 20,000th Urus

Lamborghini marked the production of its 10,000th Urus back in July 2020. Now, less than two years later, Lambo’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant just rolled out the 20,000th unit.
The milestone unit bound for Azerbaijan features a Viola Mithras finish, black calipers, and a panoramic roof. Of course, it’ll come with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that churns out 641hp and 850Nm of torque. A standstill to 100kph should also take a cool 3.6sec.
The Urus has been a strong sales driver for Lamborghini over the years. The Italian carmaker estimates Urus owners around the globe have already covered more than 360 million kilometers in total. In time, it’ll also be the most common Lambo on the road.
“From the first moment we presented the Urus concept at Beijing motor show in 2012, to its market debut in 2018 and each year since, the Urus has proved its instant and continued appeal as a true Lamborghini, born from our super sports heritage and the world’s first Super SUV, the LM 002,” said Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-performance daily drive for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand.”
