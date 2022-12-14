Should more PH parking garages use license plate recognition in payment process?

The Christmas season doesn’t just mean major thoroughfares like EDSA and C5 become slow slogs of red lights. If you think waiting in traffic is bad, try finding a mall parking slot during peak holiday shopping hours.

It isn’t just the scarcity of free parking slots that can be a headache, either. Long lines at the exit can also be extremely frustrating, especially if they’re caused by an inefficient payment system.

One solution is to integrate license plate recognition capability in parking garages’ payment systems. The one the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) recently implemented seems like a convenient way to go about solving the problem.

The process is simple. Your vehicle’s license plate number is read and recorded upon entry. From there, all you need to do is settle your parking fee at an Autopay Station near the Terminal 2 exit, and you will be given a receipt with a QR code. Once you’re ready to leave, your license plate will be read and the barrier will be raised. If the system fails to read your plate number, just scan the QR code and you can be on your way.

We can think of several malls within Metro Manila that can stand to benefit from a system like this. Would you like this payment process to be the norm one day? Let us know in the comments.

MCIA parking now uses license plate recognition

