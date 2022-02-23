DOTr inaugurates LRT-1 Cavite Extension’s expanded Baclaran Depot

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is back yet again with more updates on the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project. After announcing that electromechanical works on extended rail line have begun, the agency has now inaugurated the newly expanded Baclaran Depot.

The expansion adds 4.2 hectares to the existing 6.4-hectare depot to accommodate more trains and 21 new stabling and maintenance tracks. This will increase the depot’s stabling capacity from 130 to 182 light rail vehicles (LRVs), as well as its heavy- and light-maintenance capacity from 30 to 48 LRVs.

More equipment for the depot will be delivered by August this year. You can check out the official inauguration ceremony below:

Once operational, the Cavite Extension is expected to increase the LRT-1’s daily capacity from 500,000 to 800,000 passengers in total. It will also supposedly cut travel time between Baclaran in Manila and Bacoor in Cavite down to just 25 minutes.

