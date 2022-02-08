LRMC set to begin electromechanical works on LRT-1 Cavite Extension

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have shared some significant updates regarding the ongoing LRT-1 Cavite Extension construction.

LRMC has announced that the construction of the Phase 1 viaduct is now complete following the installation of pi-girders that serve as chief horizontal support of the structure. This means that electromechanical works including the laying of rails and installation of the electrical system may now commence.

“LRMC is glad to welcome 2022 with this LRT-1 Cavite Extension accomplishment. I am proud of the commitment and sacrifice of all our teams, who displayed resilience amidst unsettling conditions and the determination to deliver with excellence,” said LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso. “With the support from our various partners in the public and private sectors, this project was able to achieve significant progress despite the limitations of the pandemic. Through our work in upgrading and extending the LRT-1 system, we hope to make a difference and improve the lives of future generations.”

Phase 1 of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension covers five stations: Dr. A Santos, Ninoy Aquino, Asiaworld, MIA, and Redemptorist. As of the end of December 2021, construction is already at 67.5% completion. LRMC is eyeing to finish the Phase 1 construction by late 2024 to early 2025.

“The success we celebrate today is a shared success for us all and made possible because of the partnership of mutual respect we have developed with President Alfonso, his LRMC team, and the wider stakeholder community,” shared by Bouygues Travaux Publics Philippines project director Drasko Strika. “A partnership built with a common focus in mind and built on collaboration, transparency, and trust and underpinned by a Bouygues commitment to always deliver work as planned, safely, and to the highest industry standards. These are all values shared by the Bouygues and LRMC organizations.”

Once operational, the new segments are expected to increase the LRT-1’s daily capacity to 800,000 passengers in total. It is set to cut travel time between Baclaran in Manila and Bacoor in Cavite down to just 25 minutes compared to the usual one-hour drive.

