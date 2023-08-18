Plan ahead: LRT-1 will be on half-day operations on August 20

Regular users of the LRT, plan ahead: On Sunday, August 20, 2023, operations of the LRT-1 will be suspended from 4:30am to 11:59am.

According to the advisory of operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the first trains from the Baclaran and Roosevelt stations will depart at 12nn. Meanwhile, the last train from Baclaran will leave at 9:30pm, and the last train from Roosevelt will depart at 9:45pm.

The half-day operations will allow LRMC to upgrade the LRT-1’s signaling system to be fully compatible with that of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension. Completion rate for Phase 1 of the project—which covers five stations from Baclaran to Sucat, namely, Redemptorist, Manila International Airport, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, and Dr. Santos—is at 90.1% as of the end of July 2023.

The entire rail line has migrated to a new signaling system to maximize its new fourth-generation trains.

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

“We would like to ask for the kind understanding of our commuters as we implement these necessary activities for the continuous upgrade of our LRT-1 system,” said Rolando J. Paulino III, chief operating officer of LRMC. “We aim to improve capacity and performance across the line, as well as enable more trains with better connections and greater reliability in anticipation of the much-awaited completion of Cavite Extension Phase 1.”

The last three stations of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension are Las Piñas, Zapote, and Niog in Bacoor, Cavite. Progress is currently hampered by right-of-way issues, but just this week, business tycoon Manny Villar voiced interest in taking over the construction and operation of this segment of the LRT-1, and extending the rail line to Dasmariñas and possibly Silang. In case you missed that story, you can read about it here.

LRT-1 advisory for August 20, 2023:

