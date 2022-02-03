New LRT-1 signaling system set to improve line capacity and performance

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has just announced some important improvements to the LRT-1 line.

The company has just finished upgrading the LRT-1’s signaling system following a series of test runs conducted during the closures in November and January. This move will improve the line’s capacity and performance and will enhance connection and reliability for all its trains.

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

LRMC has also announced that the new signaling system along the existing Baclaran-Balintawak line will facilitate the testing, commissioning, and operation for revenue service of the new train sets which is expected to begin midway this year.

“We are happy to inform you that we have reached another milestone at LRMC as we have successfully migrated to the new Alstom signaling system. We have carefully planned these works to also improve the total traffic control system of LRT-1 while the operation was suspended on three Sundays,” said LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo. “We would like to thank our passengers for their understanding and patience as this initiative will surely result in a more modern and reliable system at LRT-1.”

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

