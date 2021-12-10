You can now use Beep cards to buy from kiosks at LRT-1 stations

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) is making even more changes for LRT-1 commuters. After recently revealing its QR-based ticketing system, LRMC has announced that Beep cards may now be used to pay kiosks at LRT-1 stations.

The first merchant to accept Beep payments is Master Siomai, with stalls at the Baclaran, EDSA, and Balintawak stations. Passengers may now also top up their accounts with any load denomination but without the convenience fees charged by other Beep loading partners.

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

Through this project, LRT-1 merchants will have a portable ‘Standalone Payment and Loading Device’ that will enable them to process Beep-card payment transactions and loading without having to use any external processing system. The system allows for faster and contactless transactions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

“At LRMC, we believe that safety and convenience go hand in hand. Contactless transactions have become part of the new normal for a safer and more convenient travel experience,” said LRMC corporate communications and customer relations head Jacqueline Gorospe. “We came up with this initiative putting in mind not just our commuters, but also our station merchants which will enable them to create operational efficiencies leading to better customer service.”

“We partnered with LRMC for the Beep card program in order to promote contactless payment,” said Big3 Fine Properties owner and Master Siomai franchisee Angela Hizon. “We also believe that with the Beep card, we facilitate convenience for riders and encourage more sales and loyalty for both Master Siomai and LRMC.”

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think of these developments, commuters? Would you like to see more of this at other train stations and rail lines as well?

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.