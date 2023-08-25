LRT-1 route limited to Gil Puyat–FPJ stations for three days due to mechanical issue

For three days, the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) will have limited operations to allow for trackwork to be conducted between the EDSA and Baclaran stations following a mechanical issue that arose on August 24.

Only 17 stations, from Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt) to Gil Puyat Avenue Station and vice versa, are currently operational.

According to operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the issue began at 12:32pm on August 24 when “a 2nd Generation trainset of LRT-1 experienced a mechanical problem while maneuvering from EDSA Station to Baclaran Station.” Assessment and initial corrective works were made once passengers of the affected train were unloaded.

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation on Facebook

“Rest assured that our team is working as fast as we can to resolve the issue and resume normal operations for the entire line,” said LRMC.

“We advise the riding public to plan their schedule accordingly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident, and we hope for everyone’s patience and kind understanding.”

LRT-1 advisory on limited operations:

