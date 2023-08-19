LRT-1 Roosevelt Station to be renamed FPJ Station beginning August 20

Beginning August 20, 2023, Roosevelt Station of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) will be called FPJ Station after late actor Fernando Poe Jr.

In January 2022, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11608, renaming Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City after Poe, who is a National Artist for Film and who would have turned 84 on Sunday. Roosevelt Avenue is the location of Poe’s ancestral home.

PHOTO BY FPJ Productions

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, the renaming rites and unveiling of a new marker will be led by Senator Grace Poe alongside Senator Lito Lapid and former Senate President Vicente Sotto III. A pop-up exhibit will also be launched during the event.

“I hope people remember FPJ whenever they board this train,” Poe said in a statement. “Public service has always been in FPJ’s heart. Giving commuters a safe and comfortable ride is a way of keeping his legacy alive.”

The LRT-1 will be on half-day operations on August 20 for an update to the line’s signaling system. Service will resume at 12nn.

