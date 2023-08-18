Believe it or not, this car was actually parked in the middle of the road

Illegal parking? That’s... just an everyday thing in Metro Manila. If you follow this page regularly, then you know we put out a healthy amount of stories like these on a weekly basis.

There’s nothing quite this new one we’ve just encountered, though—an SUV driver just left his vehicle in the middle of the road. Just check out the photo above. As if stopping on the side of a busy road with your hazard lights on wasn’t bad enough...

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Illegally parked vehicle hits wall after owner tried to run from the MMDA

What number coding rules apply to the former Makati barangays now under Taguig?

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This supposedly happened right outside La Salle Greenhills. If you’re familiar with the area—or if you follow the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations—then you’re probably aware that traffic can get pretty messed up there. It’s been a real problem for the MMDA.

Perhaps fed up with the traffic jam he’d just gone through and had no bandwidth left to even bother about parking, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner pictured here just straight up stopped wherever, exited his vehicle, and then went inside the school premises. That’s some arrogant and mind-bogglingly stupid behavior on full display right there.

The MMDA’s New Task Force Operations head Bong Nebrija was the one who pointed out the situation and shared it on social media. We honestly don’t know what to make of it and can’t react with anything other than a facepalm. It’s right up there with this Chevrolet Trailblazer on the list of most baffling parking jobs we’ve ever seen.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Illegally parked car in the middle of the road