Roosevelt Avenue in QC has been renamed to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue

In September last year, the Philippine Senate passed a bill that sought to rename Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue. Well, it has just been signed into law.

Republic Act no. 11608, also known as An Act Renaming Roosevelt Avenue Located in legislative District I of Quezon City as Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue, has been signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte. Look:

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now tasked with issuing the necessary orders and circulars to implement the name change.

It was originally Del Monte Avenue that was supposed to be renamed in honor of the late action hero and former presidential aspirant. The original bill, however, was amended by senate president Vicente Sotto III, and Roosevelt Avenue was renamed instead.

So, how fast do you think the thoroughfare’s new name will catch on? Let us know in the comments.

