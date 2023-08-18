The Ford Everest Wildtrak is now available in PH with a sticker price of P2.369-M

During our coverage of the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, we asked you guys if you think the Ford Everest Wildtrak is a fit for the local market, and most of you said yes, this more rugged version of Ford’s midsize SUV is a good addition to the model line. We also mulled over our chances of getting the variant when we drove it back in June—why would Ford send us all the way to Vietnam to try it out if there wasn’t a chance of getting it here?

Well, we can now confirm that the Ford Everest Wildtrak 4x2 is already at local dealerships “as an exclusive product offering with limited availability throughout the year.” The asking price: P2,369,000.

Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

That means the local Everest line now has five trim levels—Trend, Limited, Sport, Wildtrak, and Titanium+—but only the last one comes with both 4x2 and 4x4 options. The Wildtrak, as the top 4x2 trim, is P160,000 pricier than the Titanium+ 4x2 and P156,000 less expensive than the Titanium+ 4x4.

In Vietnam, we drove the 4x4 spec powered by Ford’s 2.0-liter biturbo diesel engine. The Everest Wildtrak 4x2 gets a 2.0-liter single-turbo diesel engine good for 168hp and 405Nm of torque. This is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

As for design, it’s easy to differentiate this from other Everests thanks to the variant name spelled out across the hood. Whether you get it in Luxe Yellow, Sedona White, Meteor Gray, or Absolute Black, it will be adorned on the inside with Cyber Orange accents against black upholstery and surfaces.

Thoughts on this variant? And now that it’s here, do you think the Ford Ranger Stormtrak also has a chance of hitting local dealerships?

