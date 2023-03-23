Is this proof of the Ford Ranger Stormtrak’s imminent PH debut?

The Ford Ranger Stormtrak made its regional debut in Thailand earlier this week. For more on that, click these blue words. But basically, it’s a variant of the popular pickup truck featuring special decals and a flexible rack system, which is an easily adjustable sports bar setup. In Thailand, it’s powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel paired with a 10-speed e-Shifter automatic transmission. It comes available in 4x2 and 4x4 trim.

So, a major debut in Thailand surely means it’s on its way here to our shores, right? That is a reasonable assumption to make. After all, many of the units in our market are imported directly from the Land of Smiles. However, this one thing we stumbled upon while scouring the Internet is more credible proof than mere speculation.

On the World Intellectual Property Organization’s IP portal, there is an entry of a filing made by Ford Motor Company way back in December 2020. The filing is for the word ‘Stormtrack’ and the registration was made official in May 2021. The really interesting part is that the listed representative and address for the filing are right here in the Philippines.

Curiouser and curiouser...

