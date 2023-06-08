First drive: Do we really need the Ford Everest Wildtrak in the Philippines?

What is there left to say about the Ford Everest? Launched in mid-2022 in the Philippines, Ford’s redesigned midsize SUV has been winning over customers everywhere and generally garnering good reviews. We’ve driven a few variants of the all-new SUV and each one left a good impression on us.

As it is, there’s already a wide variety of Everest model grades available in the country. There’s the base Trend, the slightly better equipped Limited, the mid-spec Sport, and the top-spec Titanium that’s available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions. But Ford reckoned there was space for another variant in the Everest lineup.

Enter, the Wildtrak

For the longest time, the Wildtrak name was attached to the Ranger, but Ford decided it’s time for the Everest to have it too. In terms of the lineup hierarchy, the Wildtrak sits at the top of the range in most markets, but below the Platinum which is offered only in Australia and New Zealand. What we tried out was the Thai-market version of the SUV in Vietnam. That also meant we drove a right-hand drive model in a left-hand drive country.

So, what’s different?

Given the Wildtrak name, you can probably expect what this version of the Everest has. The SUV has been stripped of all its chrome trimmings on the outside for a sportier look, and the front end looks similar to the Ranger Wildtrak we’re all familiar with by now. The Wildtrak also gets rather neat-looking 20-inch alloys that are exclusive to this variant, along with taller and more functional roof rails. If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like chrome on their SUV, then this variant is for you.

Inside, it’s largely the same as the Everest Titanium, but there’s a ‘sportier’ vibe inside. In typical Wildtrak fashion, there’s orange contrast stitching everywhere you look, and the word ‘Wildtrak’ is proudly displayed on the front seat backrests.

Under the hood

There are two available engines for the Everest Wildtrak. The first is the familiar 2.0-liter biturbo diesel that also powers the Everest Titanium 4x4. You’re probably familiar with its output by now, which is 207hp and 500Nm. The other is a juicy 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel dubbed the Powerstroke. That six-cylinder puts out a very respectable 247hp and, more importantly, 600Nm of torque. Since we drove the Thai-spec Wildtrak, it had the 2.0-liter engine. Oh, how we wish we could try out that Powerstroke V6 diesel someday.

So, how does it drive?

We’ll cut straight to the chase here: It feels like the Titanium 4x4 we’ve driven before. Mind you, that’s not a totally bad thing. The Wildtrak feels smooth and composed on some patchy Vietnamese roads. When we hit tight dirt roads, the ride remained smooth and handling on dirt roads was excellent...just like the Titanium.

We had no doubts about the off-road capabilities, either. The off-road modes, combined with the good ground clearance and rear diff locks made short work of the muddy tracks, dirt, and water crossings that were thrown at us that day. If anything, it was a reminder of the Everest’s capabilities, regardless of the variant. Whether it says Titanium or WIldtrak on the tailgate, we know that it’ll be good on and off-road.

Anything else?

The Everest Wildtrak has everyhing we like about, well, the Everest range. As a vehicle, the Everest is capable, comfortable, solid, and refined. Among its peers, it’s the least truck-like to drive and easiest to live with as a daily. However, the Wildtrak isn’t immune from the things we don’t like about the Everest.

For instance, we don’t like the fact that the hill descent control and diff lock functions are buried in touchscreen. Ideally, those controls should be on hand for quick activation. Nobody wants to be fumbling through menus and submenus in off-road situations. We’re also no fans of the manual mode buttons on the gear selector. We find it awkward and cumbersome to use in instances we needed to override the automatic. We say paddle shifters would be a more ergonomic choice. Besides, the Ranger Raptor already has it.

Should the Everest Wildtrak be sold here?

A tough one, this. On one hand, the Everest Wildtrak can do everything the Titanium already does. It rides, handles, and goes off-road just as well as the version sold here. However, we can see why Ford is testing the waters for this variant in our market. Besides, why would they fly us out to another country to try the Wildtrak out?

If we look at the Everest’s competitors, most are offering ‘sportier’ versions of its 4x4 variants. Toyota has the Fortuner GR Sport, and Nissan has the Terra VL Sport. It seems that Ford wants a piece of that action too, given that those variants are selling well for their respective manufacturers. The Everest already has a strong and established following in the country, so the addition of another variant can potentially make its appeal even wider.

So, should the Wildtrak be sold here? We don’t see why not, but we’d love to have that V6 Powerstroke diesel in Philippine-spec Everest someday.