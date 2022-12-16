Here are the operating hours of the LRT-1 and LRT-2 on Dec. 24 and 31

Planning to take the train on December 24 or 31? Plan accordingly, because both the LRT-1 and LRT-2 have adjusted their operating hours on those dates.

The LRT-1 has announced that it will begin operations at 4:30am on both the 24th and 31st. Check out the train line’s full holiday schedule below:

LRT-1 holiday operating hours

December 24

First train - 4:30am Last train from Baclaran - 8pm Last train from Roosevelt - 8:15pm

December 31

First train - 4:30am Last train from Baclaran - 7pm Last train from Roosevelt - 7:15pm

And below you’ll find the LRT-2’s holiday operating hours:

LRT-2 holiday operating hours

December 24

All stations open at 5am Last trip to Recto - 8pm Last trip to Antipolo - 8:30pm

December 31

All stations open at 5am Last trip to Recto - 7pm Last trip to Antipolo - 7:30pm



The MRT-3, though, has yet to announce any changes to its operating hours on the 24th and 31st. We’ll be sure to have a story out as soon as the train line makes an announcement.

So, are you taking any of these train lines over the holidays?

