LRT-1 operations will be suspended on December 3 and 4

Weekend commuters, take note: the LRT-1 line will be non-operational this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has announced that there will be a temporary suspension of the LRT-1 on December 3 and 4, 2022. This will be implemented to make way for the readiness tests, trial runs, and exercises that need to be done in preparation for the reopening of the Roosevelt Station. Said station will also have to be reintegrated into the LRT-1’s new Alstom signaling system.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Toyota Innova compared to the Geely Okavango?

PH fuel price update: Diesel rolls back by P3.95/L this week

“We advise our passengers to plan their trips ahead,” said LRMC chief operating officer Rolando Paulino III. “We assure the public that the upcoming weekend closure with temporary inconvenience will result in long-term benefits for our commuters. In coordination with our private and government partners, it will be all hands on deck to ensure a safe and successful resumption of commercial operations for the full line.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There you have it, then. If you want to see the full advisory, check out the Facebook post below.

LRT-1 suspended on December 3 and 4, 2022:

See Also