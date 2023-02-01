Small dogs and cats are now allowed to ride the LRT-2

Well, this is it. After releasing a teaser last week, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has announced that pets are now allowed on the LRT-2.

Not all pets, of course. According to the official announcement, only small dogs and cats will be allowed to ride the trains. All pets must be in 2ft x 2ft carriers and must be vaccinated. Owners will also have to present valid and updated pet vaccine cards.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It’s official: Toyota is the world’s best-selling carmaker of 2022

All-new Toyota Wigo: What we know so far

Now, in case you have to ask, all rides for pets will be free of charge. Commuters who wish to bring their furbabies will not have to shoulder any extra fees whatsoever. You can check out the official announcement below.

Pets allowed on the LRT-2 as of February 2023:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also