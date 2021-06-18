Here’s how much LRT-2 rides to Marikina, Antipolo will cost

It took a while, but it looks like the LRT-2 East Extension will officially be inaugurated next week, on June 23. After some delays—mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic—the new train stations in Marikina and Antipolo will finally be operational. Surely, this is something commuters can be excited about.

Now, just a few days before the grand opening, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has shared the approved fares for the entire train line. According to the official matrix, a train ride from Recto to either Marikina or Antipolo (and vice versa) will cost P30 for single-journey tickets and P26 for stored-value cards (Beep cards).

Across the board, there will be slight differences in fares going to either station depending on the route. For a clearer look, you can check out the said fare matrix below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Antipolo City local government also recently shared photos of the new station. You can see more photos here:

The LRT-2 East Extension is expected to reduce travel time between Manila and Antipolo to just 40 minutes. Once operational, the new stations are expected to increase the LRT-2’s total capacity by up to 80,000 passengers per day. Looking forward to using the extended rail line, commuters?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.