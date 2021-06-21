Start of LRT-2 East Extension operations delayed again to July 6

If you’ve been waiting for the LRT-2 East Extension to open, well, brace yourselves for another two-week delay.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has announced that the inauguration of the rail extension—inlcuding its new stations in Marikina and Antipolo—will take place on July 5, 2021, instead of June 22, with full operations to kick off on July 6. The two-week delay will give the LRTA’s contractor ample time to complete the integration and testing of the train line’s signaling system.

“We cannot compromise and risk the safety of the passengers, so we recommended the postponement of the operations to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), to which the DOTr concurred,” said LRTA administrator Reynaldo Berroya. “The LRTA and DOTr agreed that the safety case shall be issued first before commencing operations. We at LRTA and DOTr are always committed to provide our passengers with a safe, reliable, and comfortable journey.”

Prior to the inauguration of the LRT-2 East Extension, there will also be a shutdown “of the entire existing operations from Santolan to Recto” for two weekends: June 26 to 27, and July 3 to 4.

For now, all we can do is wait some more, and hope that there will be no further delays. In case you missed it, the updated fare matrix for the LRT-2—including the East Extension—has been released. Check it out here.

