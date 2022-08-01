The LRT-2 resumes full operations today, August 1

Good news, commuters: The LRT-2 has officially resumed full operations today.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) limited the LRT-2 line to provisionary service yesterday due to a broken catenary wire between the Legarda and Pureza eastbound stations. At some points during the day, full operations were temporarily suspended, and only four to seven trains were simultaneously running.

It was not clear, though, whether the damage the rail line incurred was still due to the recent earthquake in Abra that ground all trains in Metro Manila to a halt last week. In any case, all major rail lines in the city are already back up and running today. You can also check out the LRTA’s announcement below.

