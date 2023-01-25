Will pets be allowed on the LRT-2 soon?

Motoring News

“Are pets allowed on the train?” This might be a common question among commuters. MRT-3 management finally allowed this a few years back. Now, that might also be the case for the LRT-2.

Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) just published a post with the words “Soon in LRT-2” and cropped-out images of a cat and a dog on opposite corners. The caption reads: “May mga bago tayong pasahero sa LRT-2!” It doesn’t take a detective to figure out what that means.

The teaser post on Facebook has basically gone viral. As of this writing, it’s garnered more than 30,000 reactions. That’s probably a good enough indicator that a lot of you are looking forward to this one.

Once LRTA and the Department of Transportation  lay down the specifics, we’ll keep you guys posted. We’ll make sure to whip up a full guide for commuters, too, just like that guide for bringing pets on the MRT-3.

Pets might be allowed on the LRT-2 soon:

