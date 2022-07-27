Train operations temporarily suspended after magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Abra

Did you feel the earthquake earlier today? If you live in Luzon, you probably did.

At exactly 8:43am today, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the Province of Abra as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The tremors were felt all throughout Metro Manila. As such, train operators have now suspended trips as they conduct safety checks along various railways earlier today.

Since then, the Philippine National Railways (PNR), LRT-1, MRT-3, and MRT-2 have all resumed operations. The LRT-2, however, is still only implementing provisionary services between the V. Mapa and Antipolo stations. You can check out the advisories below.

NOTE: This story was updated on July 27, 2022 at 12:49pm.

PHIVOLCS, PNR, MRT, and LRT advisories following Abra earthquake:

