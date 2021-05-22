LRT-2 weekend operations to be limited as line preps for East Extension opening

The LRT-2 is suspending operations in three stations for two weekends in preparation for the opening of its extension line in late June.

Operations in the Anonas, Katipunan, and Santolan stations will be suspended from May 22 to 23 and from May 29 to 30. On these dates, LRT-2 trains will run from the Araneta Center–Cubao to Recto stations, and vice versa.

The suspension is meant to give way to signaling system tests of the Marikina and Antipolo stations with the existing line from Santolan to Recto, management said.

The trains will remain operational beginning 5am, with the last trip at 8:30pm westbound (Cubao to Recto) and 9pm eastbound (Recto to Cubao). Affected passengers may take Bus Route 9 (Cubao-Antipolo).

NOTE: This article appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.

