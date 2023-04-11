LRT-1, LRT-2 fare increases to be deferred

Some good news for commuters as return from our respective Holy Week vacations: the supposed fare increases for rail lines LRT-1 and LRT-2 have been deferred.





President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reportedly given the Department of Transportation (DOTr) the order pending “a thorough study on the economic impact” on commuters.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Southern tollways were riddled with heavy traffic earlier today

Report: Is the Suzuki Jimny getting a new 1.0-liter turbo?

According to the DOTr, the last approved fare hikes for the LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines were back in 2015. As for the LRT-1 line, there were already fare-hike petitions as far back as 2016, but DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista recalls all of these were deferred.

“The fare increase will enable the two rail lines’ [LRT-1 and LRT-2] to improve their services, facilities and technical capabilities,” said Bautista. “The fare adjustment will help sustain the two commuter rail lines’ affordable mass transport services.”

No word yet on when the fare hikes will be implemented. We’ll keep you posted.

President orders LRT fare increase deferred:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also