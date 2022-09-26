LTFRB allows standing passengers for PUVs operating in areas under Alert Level 1

Heads up, guys. If you take public transportation in areas under Alert Level 1, you’re going to want to be extra careful during commutes moving forward.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced that public utility vehicles (PUV) operating in areas under Alert Level 1 are now permitted to ferry standing passengers.

Under memorandum circular no. 2022-070, public utility buses (PUB) can carry up to 15 standing passengers. Coach-type buses (MPUB), meanwhile, are allowed to carry up to 10 passengers, while modern jeepneys (MPUJ) can carry up to five standing passengers. In all cases, standing passengers must maintain a one-person distance from one another.

“Ang polisiyang ito ay alinsunod sa utos ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) upang magamit nang husto ang mga espasyo sa mga sumusunod na pampublikong sasakyan nang hindi labag sa public health safety protocols,” the LTFRB said in a statement, reminding commuters and PUV operators to continue following basic health and safety protocols.

You can check out a copy of the LTFRB’s memorandum in the Facebook post below. So, do you think this is the right move? Chime in.

