Look: This time, it’s the new LTFRB chief who’s taking public transportation

It looks like both the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are following through on their respective heads’ willingness to commute like common folk.

A week ago, it was transportation secretary Jaime Bautista who boarded the MRT-3 “incognito” to get a feel for the commuting situation on the ground. Now, it’s new LTFRB chief Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil who’s getting a taste of the EDSA Busway.

ALSO READ:

Baguio tourists can soon go around the city via Hop On, Hop Off buses

DOTr says it needs an extra P1.4-B to continue free EDSA bus rides until December 31

The LTFRB recently posted images of the transport official waiting in line at one of the EDSA Carousel’s terminals with dozens of other passengers. Velicaria-Garafil started the trip in Monumento and dropped by the Parañaque Integrated Exchange Terminal (PITX) down south, where she was walked around the facility by PITX personnel.

Continue reading below ↓

Velicaria-Garafil’s commute came not long after DOTr head Jaime Bautista said that he and his counterpart in the LTFRB are willing to take public transportation.

This is a nice gesture, but perhaps a better eye-opener would be to take public transport from home to office, then back. And unless real improvements are made to the commuting situation, this might just end up being another photo op. What changes would you like to see made to the EDSA Busway? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

LTFRB chairman takes the EDSA Busway:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.