LTFRB to PUVs: Cyclists, pedestrians have priority on the road

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) wants public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to know that cyclists and pedestrians have priority over their trips when it comes to road usage.

In a Facebook post, the agency shared the contents of its Driver’s Academy Module on Active Transport, reminding PUV drivers to be disciplined and careful when operating on public roads. In it, the LTFRB stresses that bicycles, pedestrians, as well as users of personal mobility devices (PMD) and light mobility vehicles (LMV) are given “priority passage.”

“At all times, PUV drivers must give priority to cyclists and LMV/PMD users and observe proper traffic rules and regulations,” the module reads. “Drivers should signal their intention to turn as early as possible, giving priority passage to AT and LMV/PMD users.”

According to the LTFRB, PUVs are also prohibited from loading, unloading, and parking on bike lanes, and that PUVs are required to give at least one meter of clearance when passing cyclists or LMV/PMD users. Drivers are also reminded to take care when opening doors as cyclists of LMV/PMD users may be approaching from behind, and to pay attention to their vehicle’s blind spots.

Frankly, these guidelines should be no-brainers to responsible road users. Judging by what many of us see on social media, though, it appears there are still plenty of PUV drivers and private motorists that don’t fall under this category. Think PUVs will take note of this reminder, or will it fall on deaf ears?

