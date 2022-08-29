It looks like the LTFRB will be approving a major PUV fare hike next week

This is bad news for commuters—but frankly, we all saw it coming.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is gearing up to approve major fare hikes for public utility vehicles next week. This news follows reports of a sizable increase in fuel prices set to kick in tomorrow, August 30.

According to tweets by GMA 7 reporter Joseph Morong, agency chairperson Chilly Garafil said that the hike may go into effect as early as next week. Morong reported that the LTFRB is still determining how much of the P3-P4 fare increase petition will be approved.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details on this upcoming fare hike as information continues to surface.

LTFRB set to approve fare hike

