Provincial bus commuters can change buses at these terminals outside of 10pm-5am window

Provincial buses are officially back in Metro Manila, although the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has only limited operations to a window from 10pm to 5am. There appears to be some confusion regarding this, however, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now making some clarifications.

According to the LTFRB, provincial buses will be allowed to use their respective private terminals only during window hours. However, this does not necessarily mean these bus companies cannot operate outside of the said window. Provincial buses can instead head over to assigned integrated terminals, wherein commuters can transfer to other buses that will be allowed to traverse the thoroughfare.

Integrated terminals for provincial buses outside of window hours

For buses traveling from MIMAROPA, and Bicol, they can use the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX). For those coming in from CALABARZON, they can use PITX and the Araneta Center Cubao. For buses from Regions I and II as well as the Cordillera Administrative Region, they can drop off their passengers at the North Luzon Express Terminal (NLET).

Buses from Region III can head over to NLET and Araneta Center Cubao, while those from Visayas and Mindanao can go straight to the Santa Rosa Integrated Terminal (SRIT).

“Nais bigyang diin ng ahensya na ang mga ‘permit to operate’ ay ibinigay sa mga provincial bus operator upang maghatid ng mga pasahero sa anumang oras kapag may pangangailangan, at hindi lamang sa oras ng gabi tulad ng inihayag nila sa ilang mga platform,” the LTFRB said in its statement.

