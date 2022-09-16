Fare-hike alert: Base fares of traditional PUJs now at P12, ordinary city buses at P13

The transport sector has been clamoring for fare hikes ever since fuel prices started skyrocketing. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) already started preparing for it last month, and now, it’s finally happening.

The LTFRB reportedly approved today a provisional fare increase for traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJs), modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs), public utility buses (PUBs), taxis, and transport network vehicle service (TNVS).

The minimum fare for TPUJs will now be P12 with an additional P1.80 per kilometer, slightly lower than the originally petitioned P14 base and P2.50/km additional fares. Base fares for MPUJs, meanwhile, will be at P14 with an additional P2.20/km, up from P13 and P1.80/km, respectively.

As for PUBs, base fares will go up from P11 to P13 for ordinary, P13 to P15 for air-conditioned, and P9 to P11 for ordinary provincial buses. These reflect a P2 uniform base-fare increase across the board, with a P0.35-P0.50 per kilometer hike depending on the bus type.

The flagdown rate of taxis and TNVS are also now up by P5. The minimum fare for all sedan-type vehicles will be P45, and AUV/SUV-type vehicles will be P55. Hatchback-type units will have a minimum flagdown rate of P35. No increase implemented for succeeding kilometers.

All these changes were based on a prior study through the agency’s Franchise Planning and Monitoring Division (FPMD). The FPMD based the adjustment formula on Memorandum Circular No. 2019-035, the increasing operational cost of PUVs, and the opinion of different stakeholders and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

The 20% discount for seniors, PWDs, and students will still be effective. You can check out the breakdowns below for a better look.

LTFRB provisional fare increase for September 2022:

Traditional PUJs

Approved – P12 (base fare), P1.80 (additional per kilometer)

Current – P11 (base fare), P1.50 (additional per kilometer)

Petition – P14 (base fare), P2.50 (additional per kilometer)

Modern PUJs

Approved – P14 (base fare), P2.20 (additional per kilometer)

Current – P13 (base fare), P1.80 (additional per kilometer)

Petition – P16 (base fare), P2.80 (additional per kilometer)

Ordinary city bus

Approved – P13 (base fare), P2.25 (additional per kilometer)

Current – P11 (base fare), P1.85 (additional per kilometer)

Petition – P15 (base fare), P2.70 (additional per kilometer)

Air-conditioned city bus

Approved – P15 (base fare), P2.25 (additional per kilometer)

Current – P13 (base fare), P1.85 (additional per kilometer)

Petition – P20 (base fare), P2.70 (additional per kilometer)

Ordinary provincial bus

Approved – P11 (base fare), P1.90 (additional per kilometer)

Current – P9 (base fare), P1.55 (additional per kilometer)

Petition – P15 (base fare), P2 (additional per kilometer)

Taxis

Approved – P45 (base fare), P2 (additional per kilometer)

Current – P40 (base fare), P2 (additional per kilometer)

Petition – P60 (base fare)

TNVS

Approved – P45 (sedan), P55 (AUV/SUV), P35 (hatchback/SUV)

Current – P40 (sedan), P50 (AUV/SUV), P30 (hatchback/SUV)

Petition – P60 (sedan), P70 (AUV/SUV), P50 (hatchback/SUV)

