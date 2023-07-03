The LTO will not be accrediting new driving schools in the meantime

Earlier this year, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced and implemented price caps for driving schools. Around the same time, the agency said that it will re-evaluate its policies regarding the accreditation of new driving schools as well.

Now, the LTO says it is temporarily suspending the accreditation of new driving schools. It’s not because there are many companies applying, but rather, it is reviewing the current rule for the sake of “good governance” and “to ensure its effectiveness”.

The LTO released a memorandum regarding this matter last June 23, 2023. The circular the agency is re-evaluating is LTO Memorandum Circular JMT-2023-2390. MC JMT-2023-2390 covers the accreditation, supervision and control of driving schools, as well as the standardization of driver and conductor’s programs.

So, when will the suspension be lifted? The LTO has not given a specific date at the time of writing. However, the agency says it is currently processing the applications of new driving schools that were able to submit accreditation requirements before the start of the suspension.

As for those interested in enrolling in a driving school now, here are the maximum prescribed rates set by the LTO:

For motorcycle driving courses:

Theoretical driving course (TDC) – P1,000

Practical driving course (PDC) – P2,500

For light vehicle driving courses:

Theoretical driving course (TDC) – P1,000

Practical driving course (PDC) – P4,000

For heavy vehicle driving courses:

Theoretical driving course (TDC) – P1,000

Practical driving course (PDC) – P8,000

