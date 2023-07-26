DOTr secretary: Driver’s license, plates backlogs to be resolved “within the year”

In case you missed it, there’s a new Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief. He actually took delivery of 5,000 new driver’s license cards on his first day of office, which might be a sign of a good start.

The LTO is facing several backlogs right now, both with driver’s license cards and, of course, license plates. But during the recent turnover ceremony, the agency said that it expects the license-card supply to “normalize by September.”

What of license plates, then? Well, Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Jaime Bautista said that all of the LTO’s backlogs will be resolved within the year. We’re sure there are a lot of you who will hold him to that.

“Yung problema natin sa plaka, problema natin sa lisensya ay mare-resolve po natin yan within the year,” Bautista said. Within the remaining five months, huh?

“With the finalizations of the procurement of the plates, nagkaroon na nga ng delivery last week and today, yung delivery naman ng ating mga license cards ay mangyayari na,” Bautista added.

Banner Plasticard, the LTO’s new card supplier, is expected to deliver one million plastic cards in the next 60 days and 5.2 million by year-end. As for license plates, however, the LTO still has its work cut out. According to a recent update a couple of weeks back, the agency has yet to deliver nearly 1.8 million pairs of new plates. Let’s just wait and see over the remainder of the year how the LTO will fare regarding all this.

