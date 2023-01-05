LTO cracks down on taxi drivers refusing passengers

Taxi drivers refusing passengers is definitely nothing new. It’s been happening for a long time, and authorities have their work cut out for them if they want to completely rid the metro of this.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is continuing its efforts to do so nonetheless, and it has now rolled out ‘Oplan Isnabero.’ Through this, the agency will crack down on taxi drivers that refuse to render services to commuters all across the metro. The LTO began recently at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and in Pasay City where it nabbed five erring drivers.

According to Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2014-01, “Refusal to render service to the public or convey passenger to destination” will result in a P5,000 to P15,000 fine and cancellation of their Certificate of Public Conveyance (CPC).

The LTO’s statement further reads: “Pinaalalahanan naman ng LTO ang mga taxi driver na gampanan ng maayos ang kanilang responsibilidad kasunod na rin ng patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng mga nangangailangan ng pampublikong transportasyon.”

Well, whatever it takes to fix a broken transport system, we suppose.

LTO’s Oplan Isnabero crackdown on taxi drivers refusing passengers:

