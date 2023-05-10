So this is what those ‘digital driver’s licenses’ will look like

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has made it clear that it will soon run out of plastic cards for printing driver’s licenses. To cope, the agency tapped the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) to launch new digital driver’s licenses.

Now, the DICT has shared a preview of what the digital licenses will look like. PTV shared an image of the license being shown through a smartphone, and it looks just as you would expect it to be.

While the layout is slightly different, it contains the same information as a typical driver’s license. The license holder’s name and address, as well as other details such as height, weight, and blood type are indicated. The restriction codes are also included in the digital license as well. It appears each digital card has a corresponding bar code, too.

Not sure yet how motorists will be able to get a copy of these digital licenses, but PTV’s post did say the DICT and the LTO will be rolling this out come June. As soon as that so-called ‘super app’ is available for download, we’ll make a full guide to help everyone out.

LTO, DICT digital driver’s license card:

